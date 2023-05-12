Emirates airline staff to share in Dh10.6 billion profits bonus

Staff at Emirates airlines will enjoy a share of a Dh10.6 billion ($2.9 billion) bonus pot after the company recorded its highest annual profit yet.

Documentation seen by The National shows that more than 50,000 of its employees will receive 24 weeks of pay with their May salary.

The flagship airline in Dubai posted a Dh10.6 billion ($2.9 billion) profit in the fiscal year that ended on March 31.

"For our outstanding performance in 2022-2023, you deserve every bit of the 24-week profit share," the document read.

The record annual profit aligns with the strong travel demand as governments reopened international borders and lifted pandemic-related restrictions.

Revenue jumped 81 per cent to Dh107.4 billion, as the airline more than doubled the number of passengers carried, restored most of its global network and reinstated more passenger flights after the lifting of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The airline carried 43.6 million passengers, up 123 per cent from last year, it said.

“We had anticipated the strong return of travel, and as the last travel restrictions lifted and triggered a tide of demand, we were ready to expand our operations quickly and safely to serve our customers,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of Emirates airline and group, said on Thursday.

“As a result, we have delivered a record financial performance and cash balance for our financial year 2022-2023.

“This reflects the strength of our proven business model, our careful forward planning, the hard work of all our employees, and our solid partnerships across the aviation and travel ecosystem.”