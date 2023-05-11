Emirates swings to record annual profit amid soaring 'tide' of travel demand

Emirates, the world's largest long-haul airline, swung to a record annual profit on strong travel demand as governments reopened international borders and lifted pandemic-related restrictions.

The airline posted a Dh10.6 billion ($2.9 billion) profit in the fiscal year that ended on March 31, compared with a Dh3.9 billion loss in the previous year, Emirates said on Thursday.

Revenue jumped 81 per cent to Dh107.4 billion, as the airline more than doubled the number of passengers carried, restored most of its global network and reinstated more passenger flights after the lifting of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The airline carried 43.6 million passengers million passengers, up 123 per cent from last year, it said.

“We had anticipated the strong return of travel, and as the last travel restrictions lifted and triggered a tide of demand, we were ready to expand our operations quickly and safely to serve our customers,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of Emirates airline and group, said.

“As a result, we have delivered a record financial performance and cash balance for our financial year 2022-23.

“This reflects the strength of our proven business model, our careful forward planning, the hard work of all our employees, and our solid partnerships across the aviation and travel ecosystem.”

