UAE sends 30 tonnes of food and supplies to Sudan

The UAE has sent an urgent shipment of food and medical supplies to Sudan, it was announced on Friday.

An Emirates plane carrying 30 tonnes of aid flew to the Chad-Sudan border to support Sudanese refugees affected by the military conflict engulfing their country.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, ordered the urgent humanitarian aid to be sent to Sudan.

Fighting is continuing there in a power struggle between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Many of the country's people, especially the sick and elderly, children and women, have been struggling with food shortages.

The shipment was sent in collaboration with the World Health Organisation. The medical supplies were provided by the International Humanitarian City in Dubai.

This week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation announced that a third evacuation plane from Sudan landed in Abu Dhabi, carrying 126 people from five countries.

The evacuation flights coincided with the UAE's delivery of humanitarian aid to the country.

The UN has estimated that 100,000 Sudanese people have left the country and 334,000 have become internally displaced since the fighting began on April 15.

