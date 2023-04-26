UAE weather: Temperatures to exceed 40°C this weekend

Temperatures could climb above 40°C in Abu Dhabi on Sunday as humidity and temperatures rise at the weekend, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Thursday's temperatures are set to reach highs of 35°C and lows of 25°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Light to moderate winds will blow dust in open areas. Winds will be 10kph to 20kph, but could reach up to 40kph. On the coast, winds will be 15kph to 20kph, possibly reaching up to 35kph.

Forecasters predict light rainfall over western and southern areas, and calm conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Humidity may reach up to 85 per cent on the coast and 80 per cent inland.

On Friday the mercury will remain at 35°C in Abu Dhabi, and 34°C in Dubai, the NCM said in its weekly weather bulletin. Skies will be partly cloudy in some areas with the possibility of rainfall over some southern emirates, alongside a gradual rise in temperature and humidity.

Conditions on Saturday will be similar, with a slight rise in temperature and moderate winds reaching up to 40kph in the daytime, kicking up dust that could reduce visibility for motorists.

Sunday is expected to be hot and humid, with temperatures reaching 41°C in the capital and Al Ain, and 36°C in Dubai. Humidity will be up to 85 per cent on the coast by night-time through to Monday morning.

Light winds will continue to kick up dust and the sea will be moderate.

