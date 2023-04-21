President Sheikh Mohamed shares family photo for Eid Al Fitr

President Sheikh Mohamed shared a family photo on Friday as the country celebrated Eid Al Fitr.

‎‏”It is a blessing to be able to spend holidays with family and loved ones,” he wrote on Instagram.

“On the occasion of Eid Al Fitr I wish the people of the UAE and the world continued peace and happiness.”

The image was viewed 71,717 times in the first three hours after it was shared on Friday.

The day started with UAE leaders performing prayers to mark the end of Ramadan.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, performed Eid Al Fitr prayers on Friday at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai celebrated Eid Al Fitr in spectacular style on Friday, with fireworks lighting up the sky above Yas Island and Global Village.

In the capital, fireworks lit up the Corniche and Yas Bay at 9pm, while those celebrating in Al Dhafra region were treated to a display over the Khor Al Bazim lagoon.

This year, celebrations are back to their pre-pandemic normality. All restrictions in the Emirates have been removed and elaborate fireworks displays, an important part of the celebrations, will be staged daily.