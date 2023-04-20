UAE weather: High temperatures and dust forecast over Eid Al Fitr holiday

Temperatures are forecast to rise across the UAE during the Eid Al Fitr holiday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

On Friday, temperatures in Dubai will reach 36°C, 6°C higher than the previous day, and Abu Dhabi is expected to be 35°C, up 3°C from the previous day.

Saturday will be much the same as Friday, with the mercury at night dipping to the low 20°Cs.

On Sunday, highs of 37°C are expected in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, while winds could kick up dust clouds during the day and reduce visibility.

Light rain is expected in some western and southern areas, as well as winds of 35kph. The sea will be light to moderate.

The Eid Al Fitr holiday begins on Thursday, April 20, for private and government workers and will continue through to Sunday, April 23, if Ramadan lasts for 29 days, or Monday, April 24, if the holy month is 30 days.

The exact starting date of Eid is to be decided by the UAE's moon-sighting committee.

Abu Dhabi is expected to record a high of 37°C on Monday, while Dubai will start the week slight cooler at 34°C.

Staycations are a popular choice during the Eid break, but temperatures will be similar across the country.

There will be highs of 36°C in Fujairah and 37°C in Ras Al Khaimah on Saturday, the centre said in its weekly bulletin.

