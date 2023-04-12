11 Eid staycations across the UAE: From a Fujairah beach break to an all-inclusive in RAK

The end of Ramadan will bring with it Eid Al Fitr — the next public holiday in the UAE.

While the exact dates of the coming holiday will be confirmed closer to the time by Moon-sighting committee, the first day of Eid is expected to fall on April 21.

For UAE employees, this means a long weekend is on the cards, with many people in the country enjoying a break from April 20 until April 23.

Travellers heading overseas this Eid have plenty of travel inspiration to choose from. Photo: Anantara Iko Mauritius Resort & Villas

Travellers heading overseas can take their pick from a host of Eid escapes, including a hiking adventure in Taiwan and a safari in Sri Lanka. For those staying in the country, there’s plenty of staycation deals that offer a change of scenery and a chance to check-in somewhere new.

From a glamping spot at the foothills of Abu Dhabi's tallest mountain, to a seaside escape on the east coast of Fujairah, here are some of the best places for an Eid Al Fitr staycation in the UAE.

1. Family fun at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort has a 1.5km sandy white beach and eight swimming pools. Photo: Hilton / Stefan Zander

On the UAE’s northern tip, Ras Al Khaimah is one of the country’s most action-packed destinations, home to the world’s longest zip-line and the country’s tallest mountain. This Eid, Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort is welcoming the entire family to celebrate, four-legged guests included.

With 1.5km of private coastline, nine restaurants, eight swimming pools and a luxury spa, there’s something for everyone. Pet owners can bring their furry friends along for a stay in the hotel’s dog-friendly rooms, complete with small gardens. Pooches up to a maximum of 25kg are welcome. Little ones staying at the resort have complimentary access to the Tree House children's club, and older children will be entertained at The Hide teenagers' club.

Rates start from Dh607 per night over Eid, excluding taxes; www.hilton.com

2. A seaside getaway at the Fairmont Ajman

Fairmont Ajman in the UAE's smallest emirate has a temperature controlled pool and a private beach. Photo: Fairmont Ajman

Ajman might be the smallest of the UAE’s emirates, but it has plenty to offer travellers seeking a change of scenery. Known for its peaceful beaches and surrounded by natural landmarks, the seaside town is a good pick for those seeking a place to unwind.

Located on a private beach, the five-star Fairmont Ajman offers rooms with sea views and a temperature-controlled swimming pool. There are five on-site restaurants and an ever-changing schedule of activities, including yoga, Zumba, beach volleyball and water polo. Children can enjoy face painting, treasure hunts and outdoor movies at the children's club, as well as Aqua Bounce, Ajman’s first floating water park.

Golf enthusiasts are only 10 minutes from Al Zorah Golf Club, while guests looking to relax and rejuvenate can visit the Willow Stream Spa for holistic and Eastern-inspired treatments.

From Dh665 per night over Eid including breakfast, but excluding taxes; www.fairmont.com

3. Theme park access at Rove At The Park, Dubai

Travellers staying at Rove At The Park this Eid can get complimentary tickets to Motiongate, Bollywood and Legoland in Dubai. Photo: Chris Whiteoak/ The National

If keeping children entertained is your main goal for the long weekend, then Rove At The Park is the ideal place for a staycation. Located at Dubai Parks and Resorts, the funky hotel is within walking distance of three world-class amusement parks, including the movie-mania of Motiongate, the bricks of Legoland and Legoland water park, as well as the colourful extravaganza of Bollywood Parks.

All guests staying at Rove At The Park this Eid can choose which park they want to visit, and enjoy two complimentary park tickets per room. Additional tickets can be purchased at the hotel.

And after a day of theme park excitement, guests can head back to the hotel where there’s an outdoor swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, Playstation games and a foosball table. The Daily at Rove At The Park serves an international menu and the Outlet Village and Expo City are also nearby for additional Eid weekend activities.

From Dh769 per night over Eid, excluding taxes and inclusive of two park tickets; www.rovehotels.com

4. East coast escape at Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa

Ocean views and palm-lined gardens await at the Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa. Photo: Rotana Hotels & Resorts

The only emirate on the UAE’s east coast, Fujairah is often one of the first destinations to fill up when the country celebrates a public holiday. Travellers hoping to take in the emirate’s Hajar surrounded shorelines can book a stay at Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa, where there is limited availability.

The beachside hotel has two temperature-controlled swimming pools, including one with a slide and a swim-up bar. There’s a private stretch of pristine shoreline where watersports and scuba diving are on offer in the turquoise blue waters. Flipper’s Kid's Club has lots to do for little ones aged four to 12, while adults can pay a visit to Zen The Spa, which has relaxation rooms, Jacuzzis and an ice cave. Rooms at the hotel are spacious and all come with either ocean, mountain or palm-tree-lined garden views.

The Rotana's all-inclusive promotional rate is available over the Eid holiday and includes all meals and drinks, with children under 12 dining for free.

From Dh1,707 per night over Eid, excluding taxes. Rate is for Rotana members only, but joining is free and can be done when booking; www.rotana.com

5. Glamping at Pura Eco Retreat, Jebel Hafit Desert Park, Al Ain

Go glamping at Jebel Hafit Desert Park in Al Ain this Eid Al Fitr. Photo: Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

An hour from Dubai, the Garden City offers a distinct change of pace and an alternative staycation option this Eid Al Fitr. Head to the foothills of Jebel Hafit, Abu Dhabi’s tallest peak, for a day of glamping at Pura Eco Retreat Al Ain.

There’s no need to bring tents and sleeping bags, as guests can check in to a heritage-style tent that sleeps up to four people and comes with air-conditioning, a proper king-size bed, a majlis area, a mini bar, plus a private bathroom.

Take your own food and enjoy a BBQ-style dinner then gather around the fire pit for an evening under the stars — firewood is also provided. By day, there are several activities on offer around the 9km base of the mountain, including hiking, mountain biking and horse riding. Travellers looking for an even more back-to-nature experience can also book a tent plot and bring all of their own camping gear.

Rates start from Dh700 per night over Eid in a heritage tent; www.jhdp.ae

6. Old world Arabian charm at The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah

Indulge in old world charm at The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah. Photo: GHM Hotels

Sharjah is the place to go for an Eid stay in an upscale Arabian resort. The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah offers a quiet locale, away from the bustle of the emirate where traditionally crafted, spacious rooms boast local Emirati designs.

For relaxation, the 500-square-metre spa offers a number of treatments to choose from. UAE and GCC residents can take advantage of a promotional rate that includes daily breakfast at The Restaurant and 10 per cent off a la carte dining, with a complimentary extra bed per room for children under 12.

Slow down the pace and explore Sharjah's older neighbourhoods and the nearby traditional Souq Al Arsah, the oldest in the UAE.

From Dh1,050 per room per night over Eid, excluding taxes; www.ghmhotels.com

7. Celebrate Eid aboard Dubai's QE2

QE2 is Dubai's only floating hotel. Pawan Singh / The National

Dubai’s only floating hotel is offering travellers a unique way to celebrate Eid Al Fitr, with an overnight stay on the Arabian Gulf.

Spend the long weekend on the historic 13-deck Queen Elizabeth 2, where rooms come with uninterrupted views of the ocean from the ship's original porthole-style windows. Guests can spend time at the Golden Lion, the oldest pub in Dubai, or head to the fitness deck where there’s a fully equipped gym and an indoor pool.

The Eid package includes a complimentary upgrade to a sea view room, daily buffet breakfast and early check-in followed by late checkout. There’s also an Eid feast at Lido restaurant and a complimentary heritage tour of the ocean liner that delves into what life was like on the British vessel during her sailing days.

From Dh435.92 per night over Eid, excluding taxes; www.qe2.com

8. All-inclusive stay at Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Marjan Island, RAK

Rixos Bab Al Bahr in Ras Al Khaimah offers all-inclusive stays with fun for the whole family. Photo: Rixos Bab Al Bahr

At a time of rising inflation, there’s something to be said for knowing exactly how much a staycation is going to cost before you go and that’s exactly what’s on offer at Rixos Bab Al Bahr on Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah.

The pyramid-shaped resort has an all-inclusive concept, with room rates including meals, drinks, water sports, entertainment and more. Over Eid, the hotel is also offering complimentary room upgrades to the next room category, subject to availability.

With 14 restaurants and bars, eight swimming pools and an aqua park, there’s plenty to keep the family entertained. Children can check out the Rixy Kids Club which has a children’s cinema and organised arts and crafts activities, while Teens Republic has entertainment for youngsters aged 10 to 17.

Beachside activities include football, volleyball and basketball, and there are complimentary yoga, Pilates and Zumba classes. Motorised watersports are also on offer, and there’s a scuba diving school for anyone keen to explore the big blue.

All-inclusive rates from Dh1,306.25 per night for two adults over Eid. Children under two stay free, and children up to age 12 are charged Dh300 per night; www.rixos.com

9. Eid camping at Hudayriyat Island's Bab Al Najoum

Enjoy an Eid staycation with a difference at Bab Al Nojoum in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Victor Besa / The National

For something a little different this Eid, adventurers can head to Abu Dhabi’s Hudayriyat Island for overnight camping at Bab Al Nojoum.

Only 20 minutes outside the city, the island has its own private beach and a choice of wagons, tents and private pool villas for guests to stay in. While many of the premium options are already booked out for the holiday, happy campers can still book a tent on the beach for a back-to-nature getaway.

The resort team will set up the tents and provide towels, but campers should bring their own sleeping bags, blankets and pillows, although these can be rented from the resort. Shared amenities on-site include beach showers and communal bathrooms, plus BBQ facilities. If you prefer not to grill, there's room service and nearby juice bars and food outlets.

Children can take part in various activities including arts and crafts, tug of war and giant jenga and they also have their own outdoor playground. Grown-ups can take their pick from a host of activities such as yoga, beach aerobics, kayaking, paddle boarding and much more. Night-time entertainment is provided via al fresco film screenings with comfortable bean bags to lounge around on.

From Dh385 per night in a two-person tent over Eid; babalnojoum.com

10. An Arabian experience at Mysk Al Badayer Retreat, Sharjah

Mysk Al Badayer in Sharjah gives travellers the chance to stay in a resort inspired by a traditional Arabian castle. Photo: Mysk Hotels

Connect with the UAE's Arabian roots this Eid with a stay at Mysk Al Badayer. Inspired by the architecture of a traditional Arabian castle, this oasis resort is set in central Sharjah, surrounded by sweeping sand dunes and reachable in about an hour from Dubai.

Rooms are filled with traditional artefacts and design touches and there's a real sense of Emirati hospitality. The resort also has an indoor pool that's perfect for escaping the midday sun, plus a health club with a spa and gym.

Outside, there are lots of activities on offer to make the most of the dune-filled playground, including sand boarding, desert safaris and dune bashing. At night, gather around the bonfire and enjoy the stargazing opportunities which are truly special.

Eid rates are available on a half-board basis, which includes breakfast and dinner at one of the resort's two restaurants.

From Dh1,217 per night over Eid on a half board basis, including taxes; www.myskhotels.com

11. A grown-up getaway at The Abu Dhabi Edition

Enjoy marina views and excelleng dining options at The Abu Dhabi Edition. Photo: Antonie Robertson / The National

Located at the waterfront Al Bateen Marina in the UAE capital, The Abu Dhabi Edition is a beautifully designed luxury hotel offering myriad dining experiences and wonderful waterfront views.

Conceived by American hotelier Ian Schrager, the lattice-encased hotel is spread over five levels and is home to Mediterranean restaurant Alba Terrace, modern grill restaurant Oak Room and upmarket Annex, which serves tapas and boasts a rooftop garden.

Unwind by the hotel pool, which overlooks the marina skyline, take part in a rooftop yoga session or head to The Edition Spa, where treatments incorporate local practices and traditional hamman facilities. The hotel is also home to a recently opened Rossano Feretti hair salon for anyone looking to get an Eid restyle from the stylist to the stars.

The Edition Escape package is available this Eid and includes daily breakfast at Market and dinner at Alba Terrace.

Starting from Dh1,200 per night over Eid, excluding taxes; www.editionhotels.com

NB: Prices and availability were correct at the time of writing but could change