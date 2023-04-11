Saudi Arabia announces four-day Eid Al Fitr holiday

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced a four-day Eid Al Fitr holiday for private and non-profit sectors in the kingdom.

In a post on Twitter. the ministry said that Eid break will begin from Friday, April 21, meaning residents can start their holiday at the end of the working day on Thursday.

The holiday will be for a period of four days and regular working hours will commence from Tuesday, April 25.

In addition to the usual Friday-Saturday weekend, employees in the private and non-profit sectors will enjoy a long holiday, before work at some offices is expected to resume on Thursday, April 27.

Ramadan began this year on March 23.

Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on when the moon is sighted. As per astronomical calculations, the holy month will last 29 days this year.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, receives Ramadan greetings and congratulations from the Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Sheikh, princes, scholars, ministers and citizens at Al Yamamah Palace in Riyadh. All photos: SPA

