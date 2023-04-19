Parents in UAE await last minute decision on Eid holidays

Parents of pupils in the UAE will enjoy a long weekend on Thursday as schools take a break for for Eid Al Fitr - but most are yet to hear when lessons will resume next week.

Messages sent from schools confirmed that the last day of attendance would be Wednesday.

Parents are awaiting further guidance as to the date of return, as the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, and other education authorities are yet to confirm when it will be.

The date lessons resume will be based on when the Eid Al Fitr holiday falls, something yet to be announced.

Eid Mubarak Dubai! Eid break starts Thursday until 3rd of Shawwal - the first day of Shawwal will be announced in local media tomorrow. From the whole team at KHDA, we hope you have a wonderful break. 🙏❤️🎆 — KHDA | هيئة المعرفة والتنمية البشرية بدبي (@KHDA) April 19, 2023

Authorities said last week that Eid Al Fitr would run from Ramadan 29 — equivalent to April 20 — until Shawwal 3.

The UAE's Moon-sighting committee will decide the exact starting date of Eid as well as clarify whether Ramadan lasts for 29 or 30 days.

When could lessons resume?

If the duration of Ramadan is 30 days, pupils will enjoy a five-day break and schools will reopen on Tuesday, April 25.

However, if the holy month is 29 days, the Eid holiday will last four days and schools will resume on Monday.

Parents at Dubai's Sunmarke School were told that the reopening date depends on when Eid falls.

"If the first day of Eid is declared on Friday, the school will be closed from Thursday to Sunday and reopen on Monday," the message to parents said.

"If Eid falls on Saturday, the school will be closed from Thursday to Monday and reopen on Tuesday."

Parents said they would appreciate the extra time with their children after Ramadan.

Jineen Salim from Jordan, a mother of two daughters in grades two and six, said the potentially longer break would be welcome, especially as her daughters have been fasting.

“It would have been great if the break was extended to cover all of Ramadan, but it's fine, longer Eid holiday is also as good.”

She said she hasn't received notification as yet from her daughters’ school.

“They are certainly waiting for the announcement from authorities,” she said.

Jordanian Munawar Daoud, whose children attend grades eight and 10 at a private school in Dubai, agreed that an extra day of holiday was always a good thing.

“It means more time with the family for all of us and less time commuting for me,” she said.