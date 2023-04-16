Eid joy for UAE tailors witnessing post-pandemic boom

Business is booming for the UAE's tailors as they benefit from a post-pandemic surge in demand ahead of Eid Al Fitr.

Garment makers across the country were hit hard by Covid-19 restrictions that began three years ago, which prompted low-key celebrations of the religious festival that marks the end of Ramadan.

But with the Emirates preparing to mark its first Eid free of pandemic-related curbs since 2019, seamstresses and tailors are working overtime to put together the latest designs and trends that residents are after this holiday season.

Eid is expected to begin next Friday if the Moon is sighted, with public holidays starting a day earlier across the country.

Dressing up in fine clothes is one of the beloved traditions of Eid Al Fitr, a period also marked by the exchanging of gifts and gatherings of friends and family.

Tailor-made for success

Tanveer Arif, owner of the Yellow Scarf — a tailoring shop that has been operating in Dubai's bustling Karama district since 2000, said that they are stitching 30 to 40 outfits each day, ranging from long dresses, shalwar kameez (traditional Pakistani and Indian wear), abayas and kaftans.

“This is the first year after Covid that has kept our tailors super busy with so much demand in stitching and ready-made outfits,” she said.

“Each customer is getting at least two to three items stitched for Eid. We have about two master-cutters and four tailors, and our tailors are taking shifts during Ramadan to meet the requirements of our clients.”

Tanveer Arif says they are stitching 30 to 40 outfits each day. Reem Mohammed / The National

Ms Arif said that chiffon, cotton and organza were some of the in-demand fabrics this season, with clients opting for pastel colours to go with the summer.

She said block prints are also selling fast this year as residents try to make Eid more colourful this year.

“It is good to see that the fashion industry is back in full swing for this Eid and that the celebrations have doubled with amazing reviews from our lovely clients,” she said.

Tailors in Sharjah and Ajman are also reporting a busy period as people flock to shops to place orders for a custom-made Eid outfit.

Bouncing back

Abdul Hassan, owner of the Al Mubarekeya Tailor shop in Ajman, which makes kanduras, said they stopped taking orders a few days ago to complete the pending ones.

“Business was difficult during Covid times, but now there is high demand,” he said.

“We have stopped taking orders now and we are only sewing the ones we accepted days ago.

“At least four to five people are coming in every day for new orders because Eid is only six days away now, so we are trying to complete the pending ones and then see if we can take new customers.”

Over in Abu Dhabi, tailors are also racing against time to complete orders.

Antara Bhattacharya, owner of the Ideal Tailoring Shop, which has been operational in Al Zahiyah district since 1985, said that at least five to six new customers were coming in daily.

“We are seeing many customers who want alterations to ready-made clothes they bought for Eid,” she said.

“A lot of the clothes are jalabiyas and we are also stitching new outfits with fabric the customers have bought for the holiday.”

Ms Bhattacharya, who had to close her other branch near Airport Road in 2020 because of how badly the Covid-19 pandemic affected the business, welcomed the rush of customers.

Eid 2022 celebrations in the UAE - in pictures