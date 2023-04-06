A Closer Look: Are these heat-resistant sheep the future of UAE sustainable farming?

A Closer Look is The National's show where we take an in-depth look at one of the main stories of the week.

Science-led farming is being used to breed sheep that are suited to the warmer Gulf environment.

It promises to transform the rearing of livestock and improve animal welfare by reducing the need for live importing, while at the same time reducing the carbon footprint of importation.

Farmers in the UAE plan to breed grass-fed Australian White sheep, monitoring their health with the latest technology, and provide residents with affordable lamb sourced locally.

The National reporter Nick Webster speaks to host Sarah Forster about the future of sustainable farming in the Emirates.

