Man leaps to his death after killing wife and children, Sharjah Police say

A man jumped to his death after leaving a note claiming that he was responsible for the killing of his wife and two children, Sharjah Police said.

The force said the body of the man, identified only as being Asian and in his thirties, was found outside his residential building on Tuesday evening.

Police found the bodies of the man's family inside their apartment.

Police said the husband had left a note indicating that he had murdered them before taking his own life.

“The operations room received a report of the incident at 5.45pm and police and emergency crews were immediately dispatched,” the force said.

“National ambulance team members tried to save the man’s life but he died from his injuries.

“Officers rushed to the apartment and found the dead bodies of the wife and two children.”

A police investigation into the tragedy is under way.

No further details have been released about the deceased family nor the continuing investigation.