Police urge caution as falling rocks block Khorfakkan road in Ras Al Khaimah

Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah have temporarily closed the Khorfakkan-Dafta road after it was blocked by falling rocks on Tuesday following heavy rain.

The emirate's police force announced the closure and diverted traffic to safe routes while teams worked to clear the rocks and reopen the road.

“Khorfakkan-Dafta road in Ras Al Khaimah has been closed both ways due to the falling rocks after the rainfall,” Ras Al Khaimah Police tweeted.

Authorities urged motorists to exercise caution while driving.

“The public should obey the road closure signs and take alternative safe routes,” said the Ras Al Khaimah Police.

No casualties have been reported as a result of the landslide.

The Roads and Transport Authority in Sharjah has advised motorists to use Al Dhaid and Maliha roads while the stretch between Dafta bridge and Meydan Wishah remains partially closed.

“Motorists should use Al Dhaid and Maliha roads. The authority is working in co-ordination with Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah police departments,” said the authority in a tweet.

On Monday, UAE authorities issued a yellow weather alert as it warned of rain and thunder across the country. The National Centre of Meteorology issued alerts for some parts of the Emirates and urged the public to “be aware” of the wet weather.

The weather is now expected to be dusty and cloudy at times, accompanied by some convective clouds. The Khorfakkan area saw rainfall on Tuesday morning.

Earlier last week, light showers, accompanied by thunder at times, fell on Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Masafi, Al Ain, Ghantoot and some parts of Abu Dhabi city.

It is not the first time loose rocks have caused problems. In January this year, heavy rains caused rocks to block a road leading to Al Suhub Rest House in Khor Fakkan, where 350 people were left stranded and subsequently rescued by authorities.

Police emphasised the need to exercise caution and be aware of weather alerts to avoid similar dangers in the future.