UAE weather: Thundery rain expected on Monday and Tuesday

Rain and thunder are expected to reach most of the UAE on Monday and Tuesday, before giving way to sunny conditions.

The mercury is set to hit 32ºC in Dubai and 35ºC in Abu Dhabi on Monday but it will be cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology said. It has predicted rain on Monday and Tuesday.

It will be dusty and cloudy at times, accompanied by some convective clouds, the forecaster said in its weekly bulletin.

There is a chance of rainfall over scattered areas of the country, especially northern, eastern and coastal areas.

BBC Weather says the rain on Monday will start from around 8am, with scattered showers throughout the day.

The showers will turn thundery in the early evening time and continue through the night into Tuesday morning, after which the sunnier weather will return in the west of the country, with the rain eventually clearing the east by the evening.

The change in temperature, cloudy conditions and haze will whip up winds, resulting in rough conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

In Dubai, it will be 27ºC on Wednesday and Thursday, and 29ºC on Friday. Conditions will be similar in the capital.

Earlier this week, light showers, accompanied by thunder at times, fell on Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Masafi, Al Ain, Ghantoot and some parts of Abu Dhabi city.

