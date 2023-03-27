UAE weather: Yellow alert issued as rain hits parts of the country

UAE authorities have issued a yellow weather alert, as rain and thunder are expected across the country on Monday and Tuesday.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued alerts for some parts of the Emirates and urged people to “be aware” of the wet weather.

Al Falah, Bani Yas and the area around the international airport in the capital, parts of Al Ain and Al Dhafra region received light showers on Monday morning.

The mercury is set to hit 32ºC in Dubai and 35ºC in Abu Dhabi on Monday but it will be cloudy at times, the NCM said. It has predicted rain on Monday and Tuesday.

It will be dusty and cloudy at times, accompanied by some convective clouds, the forecaster said in its weekly bulletin.

There is a chance of rainfall over scattered areas of the country, especially northern, eastern and coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds are expected along with dust and sand. The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times, especially with clouds over the Arabian Gulf and in Gulf of Oman.

Similar weather is expected on Tuesday with a significant decrease in temperatures, especially over the coastal areas.

The rain will subside by Wednesday. In Dubai, the temperature will be 27ºC on Wednesday and Thursday, and 29ºC on Friday. Weather will be similar in the capital.

Earlier last week, light showers, accompanied by thunder at times, fell on Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Masafi, Al Ain, Ghantoot and some parts of Abu Dhabi city.

