Outdoor misting systems installed in Al Dhafra parks to keep visitors cool

A number of outdoor misting systems have been installed in parks in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region.

As part of a variety of infrastructure projects by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, Al Dhafra Municipality said the cooling systems were installed to improve visitors' experience at the parks during hot weather.

The high-pressure units can lower temperatures by up to 20°C and are made from stainless steel.

Located on trees and as free standing features, the cooling devices are equipped with timers to save water and electricity consumption when not in use.

A scannable code can be found on the misting units which leads visitors to a questionnaire.

The public have been asked to give feedback on the units, so the municipality can gauge how effective they are before rolling them out across the region.