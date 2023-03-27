Top tips for driving safely during Ramadan

Motorists have been urged to give themselves more time for journeys and show extra consideration to other drivers during Ramadan.

Driving levels were likely be affected by fatigue caused by changes to eating and sleeping patterns, experts told The National.

Just before sunset was identified as one of the times when motorists needed to take most care, with drivers rushing to make iftar appointments.

A study, highlighting the challenges of staying safe on the roads during the holy month, is being released next week by the Road Safety UAE portal.

“During the holy month of Ramadan, it is sad to witness hundreds of accidents and dozens of fatalities every year,” said Thomas Edelmann, managing director of the organisation.

“Ramadan is a very special time and it is all about being with the ones close to you, which creates a lot of traffic.

“The Ramadan-specific lifestyle has physical effects on our body, which can result in dehydration and low blood sugar, which in turn can affect our attentiveness, concentration, vision and reaction.”

Thomas Edelmann, managing director of Road Safety UAE, warns of the importance of staying safe when driving during Ramadan. Pawan Singh / The National

Slowing the Ramadan rush

Apart from fasting, the irregular sleeping and meal timings can cause fatigue, exhaustion, impatience and distraction, leading to early morning accidents, he added.

“Just before sunset is also a problematic time to be on the roads, because motorists tend to rush towards their iftar appointments,” said Mr Edelmann.

The study found that older motorists — aged 40 plus, particularly males — were the most vulnerable.

It also found that Tuesdays were the most likely day for an accident, with Sundays the least.

The findings were based on data collated from auto-insurance claims from more than 6,000 accidents that took place during Ramadan.

Motorists were also urged to make sure they gave themselves extra time when travelling during this period.

“Motorists must realise, that even if they arrive late for a Ramadan event, people will understand,” said Mr Edelmann.

“Good time management is crucial and motorists are urged to leave early enough and allow for a time buffer to reach their destination on time.”

Be considerate of others

Showing extra consideration to other motorists was crucial for road safety during the holy month, another expert said.

“People are likely to be more fatigued if they are tired and dehydrated so you have to compensate for that,” said Phil Clarke, technical director of road safety and enforcement for transport consultants 4E.

“If you’re used to weaving in out of lanes and think it’s going to be safe to do so again, you can’t presume other motorists are going to be as switched on as they usually are.

“If you drive as if everyone has their usual level of concentration, then you could come unstuck.”

Motorists were also less likely to notice behaviour on the road they would normally observe easily, he added.

“If you’re feeling fatigued, it might be the case you need to pull over at the side of the road and take a rest,” said Mr Clarke.

“You also need to drive less aggressively and assertively as you might at other times.

“Accidents are rarely caused by just one factor and the compensations for reacting in time are reduced at Ramadan.”