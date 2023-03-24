Ramadan's first Friday prayers in UAE draw large numbers of worshippers

For the first Friday prayers of the holy month, worshippers gathered in large numbers in mosques across the Emirates without having to worry about following Covid rules

On the first Ramadan in three years to be held without Covid-19 restrictions, people greeted one another with hugs, handshakes and congratulatory messages.

When the first call to prayer was heard, Muslims stood shoulder-to-shoulder in mosques to pray in gratitude and appreciation of the holy month.

Friday prayers have been taking place without any restrictions since November 2022, so for most Friday prayers across the emirates, the event went by smoothly surrounded by neighbours and friends.

But for some who have been avoiding crowds due to worry of infection for a long time, enjoyed the uplifting mood of children and adults wishing each other a blessed Ramadan before the start of the sermon.

"I have been coming back slowly to attending Friday prayers since the start of the year, but it's this reminiscent and heart warming feeling of praying in large groups in a mosque during Ramadan that's irreplaceable," said Kamal Gomaa, a 76-year-old retiree, who had been weary of large crowds since the pandemic began.

The first Friday prayers of Ramadan 2023 have taken place at the recently opened Handhala bin Abi Amir Mosque in Capital Park, Abu Dhabi, on March 24. All photos: Victor Besa / The National

Mohyeldin Al Habbal, an Abu Dhabi resident, said the Friday sermon was expectedly Ramadan-themed. "The mosque's imam's voice washed over the congregation as it listened intently to the many blessings this month will bring us, and there was this sense of calmness and peace among the crowd."

After shifting to the same working timetable as the West and non-Arab western and following Friday-Saturday weekend, the UAE set up a half day at the end of the week to enable Muslims to attend Friday prayer.

This Ramadan, federal government departments have allowed 70 per cent of their staff to work from home on Fridays.

Umm Al Quwain officials have said that government employees will work a four-day week during Ramadan.

Last year when some Covid restriction were still in place, people were encouraged to invite only family members during Ramadan and Abu Dhabi had advised people to limit gatherings to family members living in the same house for iftar and suhoor.

Masks remained mandatory in all indoor places, with only licensed entities allowed to have Ramadan tents in the emirate in 2022.

This year, Muslims in the UAE will begin the month by fasting for about 14 hours and 45 minutes.

As the days lengthen, the fasting time increases. By the last day of the holy month the fast will be about 46 minutes longer than on the first.