President Sheikh Mohamed exchanges Ramadan greetings with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

President Sheikh Mohamed visited Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, at Zabeel Palace on Sunday evening in celebration of Ramadan.

Ministers and dignitaries also attended the iftar reception in Dubai, including Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

WAM news agency also reported that Sheikh Mohammed greeted well-wishers during the reception, including several senior officials from Dubai Government.

Ramadan began last Thursday and is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar.

Last week, Sheikh Mohamed called for “peace and harmony” for people in the UAE and around the globe, in an uplifting Ramadan message.

“As the holy month of Ramadan begins, I wish you all a blessed month of reflection and pray that God continues to grant peace and harmony to the people of the UAE and the world,” he wrote on Twitter.