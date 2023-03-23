UAE worshippers attend Ramadan’s first morning prayers

Muslims in the UAE have attended the first morning prayers of Ramadan this year.

The fajr morning prayer marks the beginning of the obligatory daily fasting.

The holiest month of the year in Islam, Ramadan is observed by more than 1.9 billion Muslims. It is said to be the month the Quran was revealed to Prophet Mohammed.

It is typically a time for reflection and spending time with loved ones.

Fasting during the holy month is one of the Five Pillars of Islam and is mandatory for all Muslims who are in good health.

Ramadan is also considered a nocturnal month for Muslims who end their daily fast at sunset, then begin longer-form taraweeh prayers, an additional extended evening prayer performed after isha.

Taraweeh prayers are then traditionally followed by social gatherings that last into the night.

This year, Muslims in the UAE will begin the month by fasting for about 14 hours and 45 minutes. The fasting time will increase steadily as Ramadan goes on — by the last day of the holy month the fast will be about 46 minutes longer than it was on the first.

On Wednesday, President Sheikh Mohamed called for “peace and harmony” for people in the UAE and across the globe in an uplifting Ramadan message.

The UAE leader wished for a “blessed month of reflection” on the eve of Ramadan.

“As the holy month of Ramadan begins, I wish you all a blessed month of reflection and pray that God continues to grant peace and harmony to the people of the UAE and the world,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on Twitter.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, shared a similar message on social media.

“All congratulations to the people of the Emirates and to all the Arab and Islamic peoples on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan,” he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, the President had sent out Ramadan greetings to leaders across the Arab world.

Sheikh Mohamed offered congratulatory messages to the kings, emirs and presidents of Islamic nations, state news agency Wam reported.

He called for the continued good health and well-being of the leaders and their people and expressed his desire for further progress and prosperity for Arab and Islamic countries.

His sentiments were echoed by the Ruler of Dubai.