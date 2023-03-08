UAE weather: dust storm warning issued to motorists

A weather warning has been sent out to motorists after dust storms swept across the country on Wednesday morning.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued a yellow alert covering large sections of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, urging people to 'be aware' of the challenging conditions.

The notice is in place until 12pm on Wednesday.

The bureau said the dusty weather cut visibility to 1,000 metres over the Al Minhad area of Dubai at about 6am.

Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to be vigilant in a message on social media.

Expand Autoplay The mangroves area on a hazy morning. All photos: Victor Besa / The National

"We ask fellow drivers to be careful because of the low horizontal visibility during the formation of dust, and not to be preoccupied with their phone and taking pictures in order to preserve your safety and the safety of road users,' Abu Dhabi Police stated on Twitter.

The UAE was been hit by fog and hazy skies during the course of the week.

Despite the unsettled conditions, temperatures remain high.

The mercury is expected to reach 37°C in Al Ain during the course of the day, with highs of 32°C in Dubai.