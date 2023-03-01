President Sheikh Mohamed meets Ruler of Fujairah

President Sheikh Mohamed met Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Rulers talked about various issues, including those that serve the interests of the UAE and its citizens.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, was also present.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra; Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain; Lt Gen Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation and a number of sheikhs and senior officials also attended.