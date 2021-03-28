Fujairah Adventure Park reopens trails for hiking, cycling and rock climbing

Fujairah Adventure Park reopened on Wednesday having closed in August for maintenance.

There is plenty on offer for both adventure enthusiasts and families alike, as well as anyone simply looking to switch the hustle and bustle of city life for 360-degree mountain views.

The attraction opened in 2019 as a standalone skate park with a 1,800-square-metre asphalt pump track, which remains in place.

Dirt jumps are another big draw. Visitors can rent out cycles and practise jumps on a four mud or wooden trails.

Elsewhere, the park has Flow Gravity Trails for mountain bikers. There are three stages — green for beginners, blue for skilled cyclists and black diamond, which is best for professionals or those experienced with steep climbs and descents.

For those not in the mood for cycling, but still keen to make the most of Fujairah’s natural beauty, there are six hiking trails that start from Fujairah Adventure Park and go around the mountainous area, for varying skill levels and time spans.

The park is also home to a climbing wall and a children’s play area for skilled young cyclists. Other facilities include washrooms, bike rental, a first aid room and a coffee shop with indoor and outdoor seating.

A coffee shop with outdoor seating area at Fujairah Adventure Park. Pawan Singh / The National

Our experience

There are Flow Gravity Trails for cyclists of all levels. Pawan Singh / The National

The National tried the beginner’s Flow trail, which entails renting a bike from the on-site shop (or you can bring your own). A shuttle service is available to take you and the bike over to the beginning of any of the trails.

That’s where the simple part ends, though: the trails for skilled adventure lovers, complete with rocky grounds, had plenty of bumps while the wind can also affect movement. But, after a rather wobbly beginning, it gets easier to get a hang of, let go, have fun and enjoy the views of Fujairah.

Location, times and prices

Fujairah Adventure Park is a two-minute drive away from City Centre Fujairah, located on the same side as the Tennis & Country Club.

An all-day pass, which includes unlimited access to all the rides and activities including bike rentals, is Dh120. Otherwise, entry to each zone, such as the pump track and dirt jumps, is Dh40, while access to the children's zone is Dh50.

Fujairah Adventure Park is open from 10am-8pm on weekdays and 8am-8pm on weekends. For more information and bookings, call 056 511 1660; fujairahadventurepark.ae