UAE volunteers to deliver support for earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria

Follow the latest on the earthquake in Turkey

An army of UAE volunteers has been enlisted to help pack crucial aid bound for Turkey and Syria to support survivors of earthquakes that left a trail of destruction.

Up to 2,000 people are set to offer a vital helping hand in boxing up essential goods at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and the Dubai Exhibition Centre, at Expo City, from 9am until 2pm on Saturday.

It will mark the start of a two-week donation drive in the country — entitled Bridges of Good — led by Emirates Red Crescent, the humanitarian arm of the government.

A call was sent out earlier this week for people to volunteer on Saturday through the volunteers.ae website.

Dubai Cares, a long-standing philanthropic organisation which is part of the campaign, said sufficient numbers of volunteers have already come forward for the Expo event.

From Sunday, ERC and partnering organisations will directly collect donations of cash and goods over two weeks.

Further details of the donation process are due to be announced imminently.

The effort is being supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation and the Ministry of Community Development.

Other organisations involved include the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment.

UAE offers support

Volunteers fill boxes at Homeward Bound, Al Quoz, Dubai, at in a collection point run by the Turkish consulate. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National

Two powerful earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday were followed by dozens of aftershocks.

The death toll passed 17,000 on Thursday, and is expected to climb higher.

Survivors have seen their homes turned to rubble during harsh winter conditions.

A donation drive organised by Turkey's consulate in Dubai to support survivors extended to a third day due to the overwhelming response by the public, said officials.

Members for the public flocked to a collection point in Al Quoz on Tuesday and Wednesday to deliver essential supplies, including food, warm clothing and bedding.

Organisers expressed their thanks to all who have provided crucial assistance to those in need.

A similar collection has been held at the Turkish embassy in Abu Dhabi this week.

Volunteers worked round the clock to pack the goods and prepare them for shipment to Turkey.

The UAE previously announced plans to send seven aid flights to help with search-and-rescue operations in Turkey and Syria.

President Sheikh Mohamed ordered $50 million in aid to be sent to support people in Turkey and the same sum to help those in Syria.

On Monday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, directed humanitarian aid worth Dh50 million ($13.6 million) through the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to help people in Syria.

Public steps up once more

In September, hundreds of people came together to pack thousands of urgent relief kits and food supplies for people affected by floods in Pakistan.

By the end of the day, 1.2 tonnes of supplies were packed into 30,000 boxes by volunteers in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

As part of the Stand Together community event, children wrote uplifting messages and made drawings. These were placed inside the relief boxes to show solidarity with the people of Pakistan and offer hope amid the crisis.