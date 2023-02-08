Dubai's Turkish consulate launches donation drive for earthquake survivors

Follow the latest on the earthquake in Turkey and Syria

Turkey's consulate in Dubai has launched a donation drive for vital food and winter clothing to support survivors of the earthquake which rocked the country and neighbouring Syria.

Members of the public are being invited to supply essentials to those affected by a disaster which has left a trail of destruction in both nations and prompted rescue efforts from across the globe.

Two powerful earthquakes that hit Turkey on Monday were followed by dozens of aftershocks.

The death toll is approaching 8,000 — and is expected to rise further — with many seeing their homes turned to rubble during harsh winter conditions.

The consulate shared an appeal on Instagram for people to bring canned foods, warm clothing, cleaning supplies and other materials such as bedding and tents.

Items can be dropped off at the CSS Homeward Bound warehouse at 801 WH Street, 11B Industrial First Al Quoz until 8pm on Wednesday.

The consulate provided a locator map for the warehouse, which can be viewed here.

There is no limit on the amount of goods that can be provided.

The consulate said the crucial donations would be “delivered to those in need in the affected region”.

“The materials to be donated must be unused, suitable for winter conditions, and must not be different from the ones on the list. There is no quantity limitation,” the social media appeal stated.

For more information, people can contact the campaign hotline on 058 584 7876.

People in Abu Dhabi eager to help are asked to contact Turkey's embassy in the capital on 050 869 9389.

Below is a full list of the items needed to help those affected by the earthquake.

Winter clothing — for adults and children

Coats, jackets, boots, sweaters, trousers, gloves, scarves, berets, knitted caps and woollen hats, socks and underwear.

Food

Canned foods, durable and non-perishable foods, items with a long shelf life and food for children.

Cleaning and hygienic supplies

Diapers, personal care products, women's hygiene products and cleaning materials

Other goods

Tents, beds, mattress (for use in a tent), blankets, sleeping bags, catalytic gas stoves, heaters (excluding gas cylinders), thermos mugs, torches (excluding batteries) and generators.

UAE launches relief campaign

Emirates Red Crescent, the humanitarian arm of the UAE government, has announced a major campaign to assist embattled residents in Turkey and Syria.

The Bridges of Good initiative will start with the packaging of relief aid at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and Dubai Exhibition Centre, at Expo City, from 9am until 2pm on Saturday.

From Sunday, ERC and partnering organisations will directly collect donations in cash and in kind over the course of two weeks.

The aid effort is being supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and the Ministry of Community Development

Those interested in contributing to the campaign can register via: volunteers.ae.