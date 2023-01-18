Emirati man, 62, dies after falling ill during Khor Fakkan hike

An Emirati aged 62 has died after falling ill on a hiking trail in Khor Fakkan.

He was found in critical condition on the Jabal Al Rabi trail by emergency services when he became exhausted by the exercise.

Sharjah Police confirmed medical teams reached the man on Sunday and took him to Khor Fakkan Hospital, where doctors were unable to save him.

“His condition was critical and he died at the hospital,” said Lt Col Saeed Al Hayai, head of the Khor Fakkan Comprehensive Police Station.

The emergency call came into the operations room of the Eastern Region police department.

“The report said a man hiking on Jabal Al Rabi trail suffered from fatigue and was unable to continue walking,” said Lt Col Al Hayai.

He gave a warning to people who wanted to use the many walking trails in the emirate.

“Public members who practise hiking must ensure their general health qualifies them to do so,” he said.

“They also need to avoid hiking if they suffer from chronic diseases that may put their lives at risk during the hike.”

Lt Col Saeed reminded people to follow safety precautions, use approved trails and call the police on 092057555 or 999 in the event of any emergency.