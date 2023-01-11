Etihad Airways cargo flight to Abu Dhabi diverted to Mumbai after 'technical issue'

An Etihad Airways cargo flight from Hanoi to Abu Dhabi diverted to Mumbai after it developed a technical issue.

Etihad Cargo flight EY972 was over eastern India when its crew posted 7700 on the radio, indicating a general emergency.

Tracking site Flightradar24 showed the Boeing 777 had rapidly descended to 10,000 feet but no more details were given.

“Etihad Airways freighter flight ‪EY972 from Hanoi (HAN) to Abu Dhabi (AUH) on January 11 has diverted to Mumbai (BOM) as a precautionary measure due to a technical issue,” Etihad Airways told The National.

“The flight landed safely in Mumbai and will undergo routine technical checks. Safety is always our number one priority.”

Sudden drops in altitude are not common in aviation.

In the case of cabin depressurisation, flight crew are trained to descend immediately to an altitude where it is possible to breathe without additional oxygen, often around 10,000 feet, and as long as the surrounding terrain allows.

