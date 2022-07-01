Etihad’s flagship A350 jet makes inaugural flight to the United States

Etihad’s new A350 aircraft completed its inaugural passenger flight to the United States on Thursday.

Lighter, quieter and greener than previous-generation Airbus aircraft, the jet’s arrival marks the launch of A350 services on all Etihad flights to New York and Chicago.

Dubbed the Sustainable50 and sporting custom livery, the airline's flagship A350 touched down at JFK airport in New York just before 4pm on Thursday.

With space for up to 371 passengers, the jet is one of the most efficient aircrafts in the world.

Lauded for its ultra-quiet cabins and sustainable flying, Airbus says it has 25 per cent less fuel burn and carbon dioxide emissions than previous-generation twin-aisle aircraft.

It’s also the first Etihad aircraft to be fitted out with the airline’s new business cabin that features individual suites, the industry's highest ceilings and a dark mode in-flight entertainment system.

Powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, the jet is one of five new Airbus A350s joining the Abu Dhabi airline's fleet this year.

Travellers flying stateside can take advantage of Etihad’s US pre-clearance service available at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Giving passengers the chance to complete immigration and customs inspections before flights, the service is one way that passengers can cut-down on queuing at airports once they land in the US.

“We are proud to bring the Airbus A350 into service in the US. This is an incredible aircraft with highly efficient fuel consumption and CO2 savings, which enables us to support our goals to reduce carbon emissions and deliver an unmatched flight experience for our guests,” said Martin Drew, senior vice president global sales and cargo, Etihad Airways.

Etihad's Sustainable50 jet is used in the airline's industry-leading sustainability drive, aimed at decarbonising aviation. Photo: Etihad

“By introducing the A350, we have almost doubled premium capacity on our New York and Chicago routes to 44 seats in the business cabin, which provides a luxurious experience comparable to first class on other international airlines.”

New York’s JFK and Chicago O’Hare International Airport join Etihad’s Mumbai and Delhi routes on the A350 schedule. Flights to India aboard the new jet began in April, following the jet's inaugural flight to Paris in March.

The Sustainble50 jet is also being used in the airline's industry-leading sustainability drive, as part of a efforts aimed at decarbonising aviation.