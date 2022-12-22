Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates two waterfront destinations in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has inaugurated Mugheirah Bay and Mamsha Al Mugheirah, two integrated waterfront destinations developed by Modon Properties.

The projects are adjacent to Modon’s eco-tourism campsite project in Al Dhafra, called Bab Al Nojoum - Al Mugheirah Resort.

The area is about 160 kilometres from Abu Dhabi city.

Sitting on 12 hectares, Mugheirah Bay has 15 food and beverage outlets, three retail buildings, a multi-purpose gaming and retail centre, and an events area.

The new destination also features recreational activities, including a splash park, skate park, outdoor gym, cycling track, multi-purpose courts for basketball, football and volleyball, as well as a laser tag and paintball centre.

The waterfront destination overlooks Mamsha Al Mugheirah, a boardwalk nestled between the surrounding natural mangroves, which connects Bab Al Nojoum - Al Mugheirah Resort and Mugheirah Bay’s entertainment projects.

Spanning approximately two kilometres, Mamsha Al Mugheirah offers views of the sea.

Mugheirah Bay and Mamsha Al Mugheirah also has views of the surrounding scenic environment, which guests can see from a jetty.

From the observation towers and educational centres located on Mamsha Al Mugheirah, visitors can also watch animals that can be found in surrounding waters and land, such as the black heron and dugong.

At the launch, Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed, Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Ruler's Representative Office in Al Dhafra Region, Issa Hamad Bushhab, Adviser to the Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region, Muhammad Ali Al Mansouri, Director General of Al Dhafrah Region Municipality, Abdulla Al Sahi, Managing Director of Modon Properties and Bill O’Regan, chief executive of Modon Properties and other officials.

Sheikh Hamdan toured the projects and was briefed on the various services and amenities available to visitors. He also praised the work of Modon Properties in developing world-class tourism destinations.

“The opening of Mugheirah Bay and Mugheirah Boardwalk enriches the tourism and economic potential of Abu Dhabi with attractive investment opportunities,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

“With the addition of such projects, Al Dhafra region has become a prime destination for tourists and residents. It further reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as an unrivalled destination for entertainment, leisure and business.”

With plenty of open spaces, Mugheirah Bay is an ideal location for the temporary leasing of food trucks and kiosks.

There are shaded pedestrian routes featuring art installations connects the adjacent campsite with the northern beach community.