Dubai launches new winter tourism campaign to promote emirate's top attractions

Dubai Destinations winter campaign returns this year to promote the emirate as a top tourism destination during cooler months.

It aims to do so through a collaborative storytelling campaign that encompasses guides, videos and social media projects, bringing together government entities, industry professionals, the creative community and media.

The programme was launched on Sunday by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, alongside the new #DubaiDestinations website, www.dubaidestinations.ae, which will share content related to the campaign.

This season’s campaign, which will run until February, encourages residents and visitors to take in Dubai’s diverse winter attractions under the theme Land, Sky and Water.

Hatta is a key focus, thanks to its mountainous landscapes, archaeological sites and adventure tourism attractions such as the Hatta Dam and Hatta Hill Park, as well as sites promoting local lifestyle such as Hatta Heritage Village. The area caters to activities such as camping, cycling, hiking and swimming and is home to the Hatta Mountain Conservation Reservation, home to numerous species of rare birds and animals.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Hatta

Expand Autoplay Sedr Trailers Resort offers exclusivity and epic waterside views. Chris Whiteoak / The National

“The campaign is a celebration of the places, activities and attractions that provide memorable experiences in the season,” said Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office.

“The initiative will showcase the covetable culture, fascinating food, pristine beaches, stunning mountain landscapes, unique modern lifestyle, exciting adventures, centuries-old heritage and futuristic cityscapes that Dubai offers.”

It weaves together “compelling narratives” from diverse sources to emphasise Dubai’s uniqueness as a tourism hotspot, she added. “Content creators of all nationalities can participate in the campaign by contributing their unique stories and creative content about Dubai’s attractiveness as a winter destination. The campaign aims to convey Dubai’s distinctive character that combines its modern spirit and cosmopolitan ethos with its rich history and heritage.”

Shaima Al Suwaidi, director of Brand Dubai, added: “The creative initiative will highlight an array of top-rated experiences for people of different tastes and age groups at its beaches and waterfronts, public parks and entertainment venues, world-class hotels, restaurants and natural attractions in the Al Marmoom area and Hatta.”

READ MORE Dubai taxis overwhelmed with demand amid World Cup and winter tourism rush

A series of guides will be launched to highlight these key winter attractions and must-try activities, including outdoor sports attractions, dining options, seasonal pop-ups and more. Local content creators have also teamed up with the government organisation to development videos highlighting various experiences and events.

“The newly launched #DubaiDestinations website will allow users to get the latest updates about the winter campaign, helping to further raise the visibility of the city’s major attractions and recreational destinations while capturing Dubai’s distinctive winter vibe,” Al Suwaidi said.

A similar campaign was launched in summer, which also included a variety of guides for various demographics, such as family-friendly attractions.

For last season's programme, Brand Dubai joined forces with more than 150 influencers and content creators and drew "high levels of interest from the creative community, families and visitors", according to the latest statement.

Scroll through the gallery below to see some of Dubai's best tourist attractions