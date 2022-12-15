Dubai Customs discover 37kg of marijuana in passenger's luggage

Customs officers at Dubai International Airport have seized almost 37kg of marijuana discovered in the luggage of a passenger entering the emirate.

Inspectors became suspicious of the African traveller after X-raying his luggage and noticing irregularities in the density of the contents

The two bags were then manually searched in front of the passenger.

It was not revealed when the incident took place.

Officers found black plastic bags which when opened were found to contain food — often used to mask the scent of drugs — and marijuana.

The first bag contained almost 17kg of the drug, while about 20kg was found inside the second.

Police were notified and the suspect was taken into custody, before being referred to prosecutors for further investigation.

“We are proud of doing our national duty as the first line of defence, to secure the borders and protect the society from the hazards of these illegitimate contrabands,” said Ibrahim Kamali, director of the passenger operations department at the airport.

He said smugglers employ an array of strategies, such as hiding prohibited items inside food with strong smells — such as spices and dried fish — or carrying drugs inside their bodies.

“But our inspectors constantly join regular and intensive training to hone their skills in body language and methods of revealing the various concealment and camouflage,” said Mr Kamali.

Dubai Customs officers thwarted nearly 1,000 attempts to smuggle drugs into the emirate in the first four months of 2022, figures show.

Seized drugs from January to April included Captagon pills, crystal meth, heroin, opium and marijuana.

In June, officers caught a passenger trying to smuggle 5.9kg of marijuana hidden inside six bags of peanut paste.

Officials seized 5.6kg of cocaine from a woman who arrived in Dubai from Latin America, in March.

Some of the stash was found inside a secret pocket in the woman’s bag, while another 2.4kg of the drug was found in shampoo and moisturiser bottles, said officials.

