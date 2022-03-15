Dubai airport inspectors catch woman with 5.7kg of cocaine in luggage

Customs officials at Dubai International Airport have thwarted a woman’s attempts to smuggle more than five kilograms of cocaine into the emirate.

Inspection staff became suspicious of the traveller, whose journey began in Latin America, and flagged her luggage for an X-ray. The scan showed an unusually dense area at the bottom of the woman’s suitcase.

After being asked for her passport, the woman repeated to the customs officials that she had nothing to declare and her bag was searched.

2.473 kilos of cocaine were found concealed in bottles of body-care products, including shampoo and body creams. Photo: Dubai Customs

Inspectors found the inner lining of her bag had a secret pocket in which black plastic packets containing 3.2 kilograms of cocaine were concealed.

Another 2.4 kilograms had been hidden inside shampoo and moisturiser bottles.

“The UAE is a global model to follow in curbing the trafficking of illicit drugs and safeguarding society from their dangers,” said Ibrahim Kamali, director of the Passenger Operations Department.

“Dubai Customs plays a vital role in the country’s efforts to fight narcotics trafficking through its advanced infrastructure and highly trained inspection officers.”

He said that trafficked drugs could be detected in several ways, and that the UAE authorities are increasing their capacity to find and confiscate illegal substances.

“Despite the creative tricks some passengers use to hide prohibited materials, our highly trained inspectors and advanced systems can effectively thwart smuggling attempts,” he said.

