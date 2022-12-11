President Sheikh Mohamed congratulates Moroccan king on team making World Cup semi-finals

President Sheikh Mohamed held a phone call with King Mohammed VI of Morocco on Sunday, congratulating him and the Moroccan people on the qualification of their football team for the World Cup 2022 semi-finals.

Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed that this historic achievement was the first of its kind for an Arab team, and said it had created an ambience of happiness and joy.

He also expressed his confidence in the ability of the Moroccans to compete in grand championships, commending the exceptional performance of the team, their spirit and discipline, and wishing them further luck and success in their next steps.

King Mohammed VI expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed, wishing the UAE further progress and prosperity.

