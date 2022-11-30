Sheikha Fatima sends messages of pride and gratitude to mothers of martyrs

The UAE’s Mother of the Nation, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, has paid a special tribute to the mothers of martyrs.

The poignant event is observed every November 30 to honour members of armed forces who died in the line of duty.

In her special message to the families of the martyrs, Sheikha Fatima expressed her pride and gratitude to the Emirati heroes who sacrificed their lives to keep the country’s flag flying high.

She called them an icon of strength, pride and loyalty.

“I salute you, mothers of martyrs, whose sacrifices show your great attributes and sincere patriotism," Sheikha Fatima said.

"You are an honourable example for us and all other mothers to follow.

"Your sons lost their lives on the battlefields while defending their nation. Their memory will remain forever in our hearts and their names will always be remembered and engraved in our country's history."