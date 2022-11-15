Emirates A380 to fly over Dubai with Red Arrows

An Emirates A380 will perform a fly-past in Dubai with the RAF Red Arrows on Thursday.

The flight will take place at midday to celebrate the start of golf's DP World Tour Championship.

The Emirates aircraft and six Red Arrow planes will fly in formation, starting at Jumeirah Golf Estates, then continuing along the Sheikh Zayed Road skyline and near the iconic Burj Khalifa.

The UK's Red Arrows, officially the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, form part of an elite part of the UK’s Royal Air Force.

Read More DP World will invest up to $500m to cut its carbon emissions over next five years

The team have performed more than 4,900 times since their formation in 1965, when the Royal Air Force merged its display teams.

Members have all previously taken part in active service and have flown Royal Air Force fast jets such as the Typhoon multi-role combat aircraft.

Emirates and the RAF Red Arrows urged the public not to put the formation flight at risk by using drones and to comply with all GCAA guidelines pertaining to no fly zones for unmanned aircraft and drones.