Emirates airline swings to record first-half profit as travel demand comes roaring back

Emirates, the world's largest long-haul airline, swung to a record profit in the first half of its current financial year on strong travel demand during the peak summer season with the reopening of international borders and easing of coronavirus-related restrictions.

The airline posted a profit of Dh4 billion ($1.1bn) in the April to September period, compared with a loss of Dh5.8bn in the same period last year, Emirates said on Thursday, citing its ability to ramp up capacity in response to the surge in travel demand.

Revenue more than doubled to Dh50.1bn from Dh21.7bn in the same period a year earlier, despite unfavourable currency exchange movements, as the airline carried 20 million passengers, up 228 per cent from the same period last year, it said.

The performance is the result of forward planning and an agile business response, said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of Emirates airline and group.

“Across the group, our operations recovery accelerated as more countries eased and removed travel restrictions," he said.

"We were ready and amongst the first movers to serve the strong customer demand thanks to our robust business plans, the support of our industry partners, and our ongoing investments in people, technology, and products and services."

The Dubai-based airline benefitted from a strong rebound in passenger travel over the summer period, which led to higher air fares across the global airline industry as capacity remained constricted, compared with pre-pandemic levels, and jet fuel costs increased.

Travel demand is strengthening after two years of Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions, giving a much-needed boost to airlines that suffered losses, cost cuts, rising debt and staff redundancies during the pandemic.

However, global airlines are also facing a perfect storm of high fuel costs, currency fluctuations, a shortage in aviation workers, delays in aircraft deliveries, the Russia-Ukraine war, higher inflation and a gloomier economic outlook.

Emirates has been bullish about the recovery of travel, resuming flights to destinations that had been suspended during the pandemic.

It has also launched new routes, hired additional cabin crew, forged codeshare partnerships and invested more than $2bn to retrofit its aircraft.

"The airline’s strong turnaround performance is driven by strong passenger demand for international travel across markets and shows the airline’s ability to plan ahead to meet the demand, activate capacity, and attract customers," Emirates said.

In terms of air freight, the volume of cargo lifted declined by 14 per cent year-on-year to 936,000 tonnes during the six months as the airline shifted capacity from its “mini-freighters” back to passenger operations, it said.

Emirates group, which also includes global airport services company Dnata, swung to a record profit of Dh4.2bn, from a net loss to Dh5.7bn in the April to September period last year.

Group revenue more than doubled to Dh56.3bn. The group's cash position reached Dh32.6bn on September 30, compared to Dh25.8bn as of March 31.

The group has been able to tap on its own cash reserves to support business needs, including debt payments and pandemic-related commitments, Emirates said.

"The group expects to return to our track record of profitability at the close of our full financial year," Sheikh Ahmed said.

Dnata's cargo and ground handling, catering and retail, and travel services businesses recorded a "significant uptick" in operations due to an increase in passenger traffic across its markets.

Dnata posted a Dh236m profit, compared with a profit of Dh85m last year. Its revenue doubled to Dh7.3bn during the first half of the year.

In August, Emirates airline introduced its full Premium Economy cabin to a "hugely positive, booked-out customer response" on its flights to London, Paris and Sydney, it said.

Emirates plans to introduce its Premium Economy cabin on five more routes before the end of the 2022-2023 fiscal year, as more aircraft fitted with these seats roll out of its retrofit programme.

In line with increased capacity and business activities, the Emirates group’s employee base grew 10 per cent to an overall count of 93,893 as of September 30, compared to March 31.

