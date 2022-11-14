UAE weather: Cloudy conditions throughout the week

Low clouds and humid weather have been forecast for the rest of the week across the UAE.

The maximum temperature will stay just above 30°C for most of the country over the next few days.

The sea will be rough with windy conditions throughout Monday in the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman, said the National Centre of Meteorology.

Cloudy weather and humidity at night are due to a combination of “an extension of a low-pressure system from the east and high pressure from the west”, the meteorology department said.

Fog and mist formation will cover internal areas until Tuesday and extend to coastal areas on Thursday and Friday.

Read more This Dubai tower is tipped to be city's next landmark skyscraper

Wind speeds could pick up over the sea later this week, reaching 30 kilometres an hour.

The maximum humidity will range from 70 to 90 per cent across coastal areas, 65 to 90 per cent in interior regions and between 45 to 65 per cent in the mountains.

UAE cloud-seeding flights use salt flares to make it rain - in pictures