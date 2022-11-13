Parts of Abu Dhabi enveloped in fog

Fog enveloped parts of Abu Dhabi on Sunday morning, while there were hazy conditions in Dubai and Sharjah.
Temperatures hovered around 26°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi during the morning, with the mercury expected to range between 23°C and 33°C in both emirates.
On Sunday, Abu Dhabi Police issued an urgent warning regarding foggy conditions and reduced speed to 80 kilometres an hour on the Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road between Al Wathbah and Al Khaznah.
The National Centre of Meteorology also warned of a chance of fog formation and reduced visibility, which could drop further in some coastal and internal areas on Sunday.
On Monday, some cloud is likely across the country, with humidity increasing at night and a chance of mist in some areas on Tuesday.
The start of the week will be partly cloudy, with highs of 33°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and 32°C in Al Ain.
Humidity will continue overnight, with a chance of fog on Tuesday morning.
Tuesday is expected to be similar in temperature to Monday, with highs of 33°C and lows of 23°C.