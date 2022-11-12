UAE weather: cooler weekend ahead with chance of rain and fog

The UAE will start the weekend with Abu Dhabi touching 34°C and Dubai slightly higher at 36°C, and dipping to the low twenties at night.

Cooler temperatures will come towards the end of the weekend, with both emirates reaching highs of 31°C on Sunday.

Saturday will be fair to partly cloudy at times, with possibly convective clouds to the east that could result in some rainfall.

The evening will be humid with a chance of fog and mist on Sunday morning in coastal and some internal areas.

Sunday will be slightly breezier, with winds reaching 40 kilometres per hour, and also humid by night, resulting in more fog over internal areas the next morning.

The sea on Sunday will be slight to moderate, but occasionally rough in the northern part of the Arabian Gulf.

Temperatures in Fujairah will be cooler throughout the weekend, with highs of 30°C.

The start of next week will be partly cloudy, with highs of 33°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and 32°C in Al Ain.

Humidity will continue overnight with a chance of fog on Tuesday morning.

Tuesday is expected to be similar in temperature to Monday, with highs of 33°C and lows of 23°C.