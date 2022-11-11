UAE and US in $8bn drive to prepare agriculture for climate change

A joint UAE-US fund to help prepare the agricultural sector for climate change has been doubled to $8 billion.

The Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (Aim for Climate) has mobilised another $4bn since it launched last year to build more resilient agriculture and food systems, it was announced at Cop27 on Friday.

The funds will go towards projects that can mitigate climate change, prepare for its effects and help to lift people out of poverty.

Aim for Climate also seeks to support small-scale farmers, especially women, and communities in low- and middle-income countries most susceptible to the world's changing climate.

The drive is being supported by more than 275 government and non-government partners that include businesses, academia, non-profit organisations, think tanks and others, Aim for Climate said.

“Aim for Climate is focusing on a sector that has been overlooked in terms of the opportunities it offers for global climate action,” Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy for Climate Change, said at the fund's launch last year.

“This initiative demonstrates the UAE’s holistic and inclusive approach to climate action.”

Agriculture is a crucial part of the fight against climate change as it contributes about 25 per cent of all greenhouse gas emissions, according to the UN. Food security is also imperiled globally, with crops susceptible to changing temperatures and extreme weather.

The UAE imports up to 90 per cent of its food but has been stepping up efforts to improve food security in recent years by increasing its domestic production, from oysters to lettuce. The country, with a dry climate and little rainfall, has promoted the use of vertical farms and hydroponics to reach this objective.

Aim for Climate said on Friday that the number of its “innovation sprints” — initiatives funded by its partners that have targeted goals in areas such as small-scale farming and methane reduction — have increased by 22 to 30.

It also announced plans to hold a climate summit in Washington, from May 8 to 10, to highlight issues before the Cop28 meeting in Dubai next year.

The announcements come on the same day US President Joe Biden is expected to address the climate conference in Sharm El Sheikh.

Bolstered by his Democratic party's stronger than expected showing in the US midterm elections, Mr Biden is expected to try to galvanise ambition at the conference.

