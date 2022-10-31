UAE weather: fog alert issued as visibility drops during morning rush

The National Centre of Meteorology on Monday warned of a deterioration in visibility in some coastal and internal areas on Monday morning.

Fog was reported between 12.30am and 9am in many parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman, with police urging early morning commuters to take care.

The poor driving conditions are expected to improve later this morning, leaving a mainly sunny day which will be cloudy at times.

Temperatures could hit the mid-to-high 30s during the day but could be in the low 20s at night, the weather centre's forecast showed.

#urgent | #fog#AbuDhabi_Police call on motorists to exerise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

Drive Safely. pic.twitter.com/Yh5KGnRyhK — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) October 30, 2022

The NCM expects it to be quite humid by night, with Accuweather reporting 94 per cent humidity. Fog formation is set to continue up until 9am on Tuesday over some coastal areas and inland areas, which could reduce visibility.

Light to moderate winds are expected while conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea have been reported as calm.