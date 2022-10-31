UAE weather: fog alert issued as visibility drops during morning rush

National Centre of Meteorology expects humidity to be high throughout the day

Residents woke up to a foggy morning in central Abu Dhabi on Monday. Victor Besa / The National
The National
Oct 31, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

The National Centre of Meteorology on Monday warned of a deterioration in visibility in some coastal and internal areas on Monday morning.

Fog was reported between 12.30am and 9am in many parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman, with police urging early morning commuters to take care.

The poor driving conditions are expected to improve later this morning, leaving a mainly sunny day which will be cloudy at times.

Temperatures could hit the mid-to-high 30s during the day but could be in the low 20s at night, the weather centre's forecast showed.

The NCM expects it to be quite humid by night, with Accuweather reporting 94 per cent humidity. Fog formation is set to continue up until 9am on Tuesday over some coastal areas and inland areas, which could reduce visibility.

Light to moderate winds are expected while conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea have been reported as calm.

Updated: October 31, 2022, 4:30 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL