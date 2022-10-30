Indian customs seize gold hidden in DVD players by passenger arriving from Dubai

Customs officials in Chennai, Indian, confiscated Dh76,550 ($20,800) worth of gold hidden inside DVD players by a passenger arriving from Dubai.

The gold, weighing 385 grams, was found when custom officers examined the passenger’s check-in baggage.

Chennai Customs tweeted about the incident on Saturday, but did not say whether the passenger was detained or arrested.

“On October 28, custom officers intercepted a passenger who arrived from Dubai by EK546,” the tweet said.

“On examination of check-in baggage, gold weighing 385 grams valued at ₹17.15 lakh (Dh75,550) concealed in CD/DVD writer and electronic goods and cigarettes valued at ₹3.15 lakh (Dh14,060) were recovered/seized.”

On 28.10.22, Custom Officers intercepted a pax who arrived from Dubai by EK546. On examination of check-in baggage,gold weighing 385gms valued at ₹17.15Lakh

concealed in CD/DVD Writer and electronic goods and cigarettes valued at ₹3.15Lakh were recovered/seized under CA, 1962 pic.twitter.com/mY4sL7d26r — Chennai Customs (@ChennaiCustoms) October 29, 2022

Chennai Customs reported another case on Saturday, in which a passenger from Dubai was caught with 525 grams of gold.

“Custom officers intercepted a passenger who arrived from Dubai by EK-542 on October 29,” officials said.

“On examination of his person, gold weighing 525 grams valued at ₹23.38 lakh (dh104,359) concealed in his body was recovered/seized.”

The incidents are the latest in a string of attempts by travellers to avoid India's 12.5 per cent import tax on gold.

Confiscations at Delhi, Mumbai and Kerala airports from people travelling from the Gulf have become common. Officers have discovered gold in a juicer, wrapped into belts and in mobile phones.

A number of people were arrested last year at Chennai International Airport for a similar smuggling attempt involving wigs.

