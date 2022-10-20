Abu Dhabi authority confirms death of Afghan judge in Humanitarian City

An Afghan living in a facility for evacuees in Abu Dhabi has died following a heart attack, authorities said.

A respected supreme court judge, 66-year-old Sayed Yousuf Halim was pronounced dead on Monday, said the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (Ncema), which oversees Humanitarian City.

“He was provided with the necessary first aid following a sudden heart attack, after which he died,” Ncema said.

Funeral procedures are under way and authorities are liaising with the Afghan embassy “to transport the body of the deceased to Afghanistan”, Ncema said, offering its sincere sympathy to his family.

On Facebook, former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani paid tribute to Halim.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of a cadre and my friend,” he wrote.

“He had a great role in the enactment of laws and the reform of the judicial sector.”

As many as 10,000 Afghan evacuees were housed at the facility at one stage, following their evacuation from Kabul as it fell to Taliban fighters. Some have since moved on to Canada and the US.

The US government has said “several thousand” are expected to qualify for relocation to the US.