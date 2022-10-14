Gitex 2022: Sheikh Hamdan says journey to the future starts in Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said the journey to the future starts in Dubai after touring Gitex 2022 on Friday.

The Crown Prince of Dubai hailed the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, of developing “the world's largest tech show”.

Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on an array of dazzling designs and hi-tech innovations on the final day of the showpiece event at Dubai World Trade Centre.

About 5,000 cutting-edge companies drawn from 90 countries have taken centre stage at the trade fair, with everything from flying cars and autonomous taxis to state-of-the-art robots on display.

Sheikh Hamdan said more than 138,000 people visited the five-day extravaganza.

“The event's largest edition saw 5,000 exhibitors, of which 1,400 were new, and 138,000-plus visitors,” said Sheikh Hamdan on Twitter.

“Bright minds gathered in Dubai, where the journey to the future begins.”

Sheikh Mohammed visited Gitex on Tuesday.

He said his tour of the sprawling exhibition space demonstrated to him how knowledge-based economies would lead the charge into the future.

He spoke of the need to invest in the “most important wealth” of data to thrive on the global stage.

Gitex featured the latest developments and innovations in 5G, artificial intelligence, cloud technology, cyber security, FinTech, blockchain, data analytics and smart cities.

Gitex 2022 — in pictures