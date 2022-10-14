Experience a different reality: Day five of Gitex - in pictures

Visitors to Gitex at the Dubai World Trade Centre met humanoid robots and entered an alternative reality through VR headsets on Friday.

They were greeted by Ameca, the world’s most advanced human-shaped robot, one of many robots on show at the event.

Those who wanted to experience a different reality could don a VR headset and enter the metaverse.

Dubai has hosted more than 5,000 companies presenting their latest innovations at the five-day tech event.

