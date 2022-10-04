Pink Caravan offers free breast cancer screening in UAE

Sharjah’s leading breast cancer awareness campaign is offering free consultations, mammograms and ultrasound screenings to women in the UAE.

Known as the Pink Caravan, the annual initiative by Friends of Cancer Patients (FoCP) started its tour in Sharjah on Saturday, Ajman on Sunday, and Dubai on Monday.

Mobile and minivan clinics will visit four emirates in total throughout the month of October.

Sharjah

Clinics will be offering free examinations, mammogram and screenings at locations in Sharjah including the University of Sharjah and Sharjah Emirates Identity Authority on October 4, 5, and 19 between 9am and 3pm.

Other locations include Sharjah Ladies Club on October 7, between 4pm and 10 pm, and Al Majaz Waterfront on October 27 between 4pm and 10pm.

Dubai

Residents can have free check ups on October 8 at Mirdif City Centre, and on October 15 at La Mer, between 4pm and 10pm at all three locations.

Pink Caravan’s clinics and medical staff will also be available between 4pm and 10pm on October 16 at the Dubai Frame and at Al Mamzar Park before moving to Raw Coffee on October 23 from 10am to 4pm.

On October 28, the clinics will operate from the Future Museum then head to Dubai Digital Park in Dubai Silicon Oasis on October 30 to offer examinations between 4pm and 10pm.

The annual initiative by Friends of Cancer Patients (FoCP) started its tour in Ajman on Sunday. Courtesy: Pink Caravan

Abu Dhabi

Free examinations in Abu Dhabi will begin on October 8 at Yas Mall from 4pm to 10pm and Umm Al Emarat Park on October 18 between 4pm to 9pm.

Increased awareness

A recent study conducted by the Emirates Oncology Society showed a 3.1 per cent decline in cases of advanced stage breast cancer.

“This is a direct result of the growing awareness among women about the importance of early detection and of the efforts made by the country,” said Dr Humaid Al Shamsi, president of the Emirates Oncology Society.

He said breast cancer rates are the highest out of all other types of cancer in the UAE.

“According to the data of the official cancer registry by the Ministry of Health and Prevention for 2019, breast cancer makes about 36 per cent of all types of cancers in the country that affect women,” he said.

Last year, Pink Caravan delivered thousands of free breast cancer early detection screenings to UAE residents.

“The figures include 2,197 clinical breast examinations, 1,019 mammograms and 208 ultrasound tests,” said Sawsan Jafar, chairman of FoCP’s board of directors.

The Pink Caravan initiative has so far received support from private and public sector entities including UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), MSD, Pfizer, Adnoc and Amit Group.

The GCC arm of research-intensive biopharmaceutical company MSD said it is joining forces with the FoCP to create greater awareness impact in the UAE.

“Breast cancer is the most common cancer globally and in the UAE, and we at MSD are committed to improve long-term disease control and survival for breast cancer patients,” said Ashraf Mallak, managing director of MSD GCC.

He said the company invests in oncology research and has developed an immuno-oncology therapy that can be foundational for the treatment of breast cancer.

“We have a broad programme including 1,300 clinical trials under way studying more than 30 tumour types," Mr Mallak said.

Several leading industry names and consumer brands have signed up for Pink Caravan’s Corporate Wellness Days programme.

The programme offers awareness lectures, clinical screenings and mammograms to the companies' employees.

Companies that signed up to the programme include MoHAP, MSD, Pfizer, Adnoc, MIA media interacting, Majid Al Futtaim, Dewa, Trans world, Ferjan, Ewings, Deliveroo, Meta, Orbit events, ADIB, Al Rostamani, Omnicom, Sheraton, Arabia TV, Shams, Nakheel, Amit International Group, Damac group, Sharjah RTA, Le Meridien Hotel, Jubail Market – Sharjah, Ajman Fairmont Hotel, Sheraton Hotel, Shangri-La-Hotel - Health Magazine, Bloomberg, and Gems group.