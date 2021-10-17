Pinktober: eight breast cancer awareness events in the UAE you can still take part in

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is held every October and there really is no better time to support the cause. From informative talks to comedy shows and purchasing products that donate proceeds to charities, organisations are stepping up – and you can do your part, too, by participating and donating.

Here’s a look at some initiatives that are raising awareness and funds for the cause.

Dubai

Laugh out Loud with Dubomedy

The comedy group will be hosting its 10th annual Breast Cancer Awareness event on October 26. The show will be hosted by co-founder Mina Liccione and feature all-female stand up troupe Funny Girls, DJ Trina, local musicians, poets and surprise guests. There will also be an appearance by cancer survivour Mais Mohammed and an information booth with vouchers. The free event aims to raise awareness about breast cancer.

Tuesday, October 26; 7.30pm onwards; free but RSVP is a must; The Arena, Phileas Fogg at Montgomerie Golf Club Dubai; www.eventbrite.com

Drink pink with LDC Kitchen + Coffee

LDC Kitchen + Coffee has launched two pink drinks for Pinktober. Photo: LDC Kitchen + Coffee

The restaurant has collaborated with Al Jalila Foundation to introduce two limited-time hot and cold pink drinks. Customers can choose between the cold and glittery pink lemonade or hot pink drink, made with rose tea and caramel. The cups feature Pinktober-themed sleeves and all proceeds go towards Al Jalila Foundation.

Available throughout October; prices start at Dh16 onwards: all LDC Kitchen + Coffee locations in Dubai; @ldckitchen on Instagram

Enjoy coffee and an informative chat with That Hair Tho

That Hair Tho beauty salon is having a coffee morning with seminars and a spot of pampering. Photo: That Hair Tho

The JLT beauty salon will be hosting a coffee morning to raise awareness on breast cancer. Guests can expect an educational segment on how self-screening is important for early detection and treatment. There will also be a guest speaker from health app Valeo, talking about the importance of monitoring your health in and out of illness. That Hair Tho will also offer all guests a complimentary shoulder massage and mini-mani as well as a voucher for a hair treatment. These offers are also redeemable at a later date.

Thursday, October 21; 10am-1pm; free; Cluster N, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, The Dome building, B04; 04 589 6670; thathairtho.me

Have a pink staycay with Lapita hotel

Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection is going pink – quite literally – for Breast Cancer Awareness month. Photo: Lapita

If you want to pretend you’re on an island escape – while supporting breast cancer awareness – the Polynesian-themed hotel in Dubai Parks and Resorts has a special offer valid throughout October. Those booking a twin or king room will get a free breakfast, spa treatment and daily access to Dubai Parks and Resorts, and 50 per cent of the room rates will be donated to Al Jalila Foundation.

In keeping with the theme, all the hotel rooms will be done up in pink. That includes the furniture, flowers and amenities.

Until October 31; prices start at Dh1,100 for a twin or king bedroom with promo code ES7; Dubai Parks and Resorts; lapita.dubai.sales@autographhotels.com; 04 449 0868

Enjoy pink treats with W Dubai – The Palm

Pinky Blinders pasta from Torno Subito. Photo: W Dubai

W Dubai – The Palm has introduced an array of limited-time dishes to raise funds for the annual health campaign. This includes Torno Subito’s Pinky Blinders pasta and a special sushi roll from Akira Back, for which 25 per cent of revenue will be donated to Al Jalila foundation’s Brest Friends programme. Meanwhile, there will be Dh10 donated for every W Lounge pink pastry sold. Finally, all those booking a 60-minute massage have the option to upgrade to a hot stone massage, with Dh50 donated for every massage.

Throughout October; prices vary; W Dubai – The Palm; 04 245 5800; wdubaithepalm.com

In Abu Dhabi

Work out with Bodytree Studio

Bodytree Studio is having "pink classes" for the month of October. Photo: Bodytree Studio

The popular Abu Dhabi wellness centre is hosting a series of “pink classes” to celebrate Pinktober. Attend any of those classes and all fees will be donated to Rahma Cancer Patient Care Society. The studio will be having a BTB (high intensity full body workout) barre session at 10.15am this Thursday; prenatal yoga at 10.30am on Thursday, October 28; and BTB Dance Cardio at 8.45am on Sunday, October 31. Don’t forget to wear pink, as pictures will be taken.

Days and times vary; Dh95 for a BTB class and Dh80 for the yoga class; www.bodytreestudio.com

Stay in a pink room with Marriott Hotel Al Forsan

An all-pink suite in Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi, for breast cancer awareness month. Photo: Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi

The property is offering guests a one-of-a-kind pink suite all through the month. Think pink decor, towers, tissue paper, even toilet rolls. The entire net room revenue for the month will be donated to breast cancer awareness initiatives through Brest Friends by Al Jalila Foundation.

Until October 31; Dh395 per night (excluding tax and breakfast); mhrs.auhal.room.reservation@marriott-service.com; 02 201 4000

The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal

The hotel has teamed up with Al Jalila Foundation to bring back its Pinktober Chef’s Brunch at Giornotte, held every Friday throughout October. In addition to enjoying Giornotte’s Wagyu, seafood specialities and chocolate pudding, guests can donate Dh50 or more to Al Jalila, upon which they will be entered into a raffle draw for a chance to win dining experiences, staycations and more.

Many of the hotel's outlets have also put together Pinktober special dishes and experiences, with Dh15 from each purchase being donated to the foundation. This includes Alba’s afternoon tea, Li Jiang’s pinku sushi, The Forge’s pinkburger, and Mijana’s pink mezze.

Pinktober brunch will take place every Friday until October 31; 1pm to 4pm; Dh320 onwards; Giornotte, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal; abudhabi.restaurants@ritzcarlton.com; 02 818 8282

