Sharjah charity assists hundreds of cancer patients receive treatment

Sharjah Charity International provided Dh14 million in assistance to help cover treatment costs of 200 cancer patients last year.

Established in 1989, the charity through its offices in the emirate provides a patient support service to people suffering from various chronic diseases.

The assistance, which includes securing discounted rates for treatment, is offered to those facing financial difficulties.

“Cases of patients suffering from leukaemia, lung, breast, prostate, or any other type of cancer receive outstanding response from people wanting to help,” said Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim, executive director of the charity.

“The amount paid to help cancer patients between January and December last year reflects an increase in the number of people who have been donating.”

The charity also paid Dh27m in 2021 to assist people who couldn’t afford treatment for chronic and debilitating diseases.

"We have partnered with several private and public hospitals in the country in order for us to be able to refer patients to them who would then receive treatment at discount rates,” he said.

Continuing to care for cancer patients across the country, the charity has also intensified efforts to help raise awareness about cancer.