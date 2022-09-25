President Sheikh Mohamed to visit Oman

President Sheikh Mohamed is to begin a two-day state visit to Oman on Tuesday, it has been announced.

Sheikh Mohamed will meet Sultan Haitham to build upon the long-standing ties that exist between the two countries, state news agency Wam reported on Sunday.

The trip also aims to boost economic relations and seek opportunities for increased collaboration across a number of fields including finance and industry. It will also reinforce the importance of youth and culture to the future progress of both countries.

The Oman visit is Sheikh Mohamed's second as President. His first was to France in July.

Wam also reported the trip will cement the vision of both countries for a secure and stable region that promotes sustainable development and supports a thriving economy.

The UAE and Oman share warm and historic ties stretching back decades. They have signed many agreements in a wide variety of fields, such as culture, education and trade.

Sultan Haitham declared three days of official mourning and for flags to be flown at half-mast to mark the death of the UAE's President, Sheikh Khalifa, in May.

The Diwan of Oman's Royal Court issued a statement of condolence, saying Sheikh Khalifa was among the leaders who “worked to serve [his] Arab and Islamic nation, and led the sisterly United Arab Emirates with determination and perseverance until it became a landmark referred to in all fields”.