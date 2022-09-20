Emirates seeks UAE citizens to fill 500 vacancies

The Emirates Group has returned to the UAE Career Fair with up to 500 jobs ready to be filled by Emiratis.

The fair, which is being held between September 20-22 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, is themed 'The Future of Work'. It will attempt to draw more UAE citizens to the private sector by displaying a variety of roles on offer.

The Emirates Group's available jobs range from entry-level to graduate roles.

An internship that gives recent graduates a taster of practical experience across a number of departments is also on offer.

New joiners would receive on-the-job and classroom training to allow them to fully integrate into their new roles.

New customer service professionals would undergo 12 months of training to sharpen both their soft and technical skills.

Read more Emirates airline and United Airlines announce codeshare agreement

National Cabin Crew Programme candidates would undergo a seven-week ab-initio training course before qualifying as cabin crew members.

Emirates Group's website says it offers Emiratis competitive and attractive benefits through its Emiratisation strategy.

For more information on the available vacancies and to apply, interested candidates can visit: emiratesgroupcareers/UAENationals.

What's on offer?

Emirati high school graduates have the opportunity to apply for the following programmes and positions:

National Cadet Pilot Programme

Aircraft Maintenance Engineer License Programme

National Scholarship Programmes

National Cabin Crew Programme

Customer service professionals

Emirati University Graduates have the opportunity to apply for the following programmes and position:

National Graduate Programme

Technology (IT) Graduate Programme

Senior software Engineer